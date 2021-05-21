Severe threat to kick off and end weekend

MADISON (WKOW) - Could this be the first severe weather of the season?

As we kick off the second to last weekend of May, the 27 News forecast area could see its first taste of severe weather. We've said it before but we'll say it again - when it comes to severe thunderstorm warnings, 2021 is the second latest when it comes to the date the first warning is issued.

Across parts of Wisconsin on Friday, there's a decent amount of energy, moisture and wind. Some of the necessary ingredients needed to make severe weather however, the cloud cover is working against that.

But if there's clearing, which is occurring to our west, makes its way eastward, the window for severe weather will open. The Storm Prediction Center has placed parts of the forecast area under a marginal risk for severe weather.

An isolated, weak tornado is the main threat from the Storm Prediction Center however, we can not rule out small hail or gusty winds either. But not everyone will see a severe storm, should one develop. A marginal risk is the lowest of the severe categories.

The timing for these possible storms will occur between 4-9pm, with the greatest window between 5-8pm.

The severe threat, and rain threat for that matter, will end around 10pm for most, if not before midnight. Leaving a generally quiet and hot Saturday.

But the severe weather threat, which looks better for the possibility, returns on Sunday.

It's important that you and your family have a plan and know what to do in the event a severe thunderstorm warning or tornado warning is issued for where you live. Take time to make sure your family has one in case.