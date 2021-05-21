Shackled Black man ordered belly down in deadly arrest

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New body-camera video of Ronald Greene’s arrest shows Louisiana state troopers ordering the shackled, beaten Black man to keep lying facedown — a tactic that may have hindered his breathing — and an autopsy cited restraint and “inflicted head injury” among the factors in his death. The Associated Press obtained still more investigative details of Greene’s 2019 arrest this week after it published previously unreleased footage that showed troopers converging on his car after a high-speed chase, repeatedly jolting him with stun guns, putting him in a chokehold, beating him and dragging him by his ankle shackles.