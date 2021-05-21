State warns drivers of increased pavement buckle risk

MADISON (WKOW) -- State highway officials are warning of an increased risk of pavement buckles on Wisconsin highways as a warm weekend appears to be in the forecast.

The warning came in a press release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Friday morning.

Buckles are caused when the weather quickly goes from cool to hot. The slabs of pavement expand and push against each other. When the pressure builds, the road can form unexpected bumps and dips.

The department passed along four tips to help avoid areas wracked by pavement buckles: