States coming up with vaccine lottery incentives, Gov. Evers against the idea

(WKOW) -- The vaccine effort has slowed in Wisconsin this week. According to the latest Wisconsin Department of Health Services data, 46 percent of the population have received one dose, 40 percent are fully- vaccinated.

In Ohio, it's a different story. Coronavirus vaccination rates are up 53 percent this week after Gov. Mike DeWine launched a vaccine lottery, where five people have the chance to earn $1 million if they get one shot of the vaccine.

New York also recently announced a vaccine lottery. Starting next week, anyone who gets vaccinated at a state-run vaccine site will receive a lottery ticket with prizes that could be worth millions. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said prizes range from $20 to $5 million. It will run from May 24 to May 28.

Lottery incentives are popping up across the country, so why not try it in Wisconsin?

Ohio's lottery is funded through federal relief money, but Gov. Tony Evers doesn't think that's a good use of funds.

"I just question the use of that money for that purpose," Evers said to reporters last week. "I think there's a lot of businesses and others across the state that have suffered dramatically and a million dollars would go a long way here in Wisconsin."

Lawmakers in Wisconsin say they're open to other incentives, it's just a matter of when the state will come up with them.

"Since it's something that's been put out there now, we'll probably have some caucus discussions on it," Rep. Mark Born (R-Beaver Dam) told Capitol Bureau Chief A.J. Bayatpour. "I look forward to hearing other ideas on it. It's not something I'm focused on working on now, myself."

Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) said she was also open to material incentives but what she had in mind was much closer to five dollars in value than five $1 million drawings.

"I'm not against incentives," Baldwin said. "I'm not sure I would propose the same thing as Gov. DeWine but whether it's free pizza or cheese curds, however, we do it, I'm for a mix of all strategies."