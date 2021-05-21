Strong, shallow earthquake shakes southwest China; 1 dead

BEIJING (AP) — A strong, shallow earthquake has shaken an area of southwestern China near Myanmar, causing at least one death. The U.S. Geological Survey says damage is possible. It says the magnitude 6.1 quake was centered 10 kilometers (six miles) below the surface northwest of the city of Dali, a scenic area in Yunnan province. Shallow quakes often cause more damage on the Earth’s surface, especially in populated areas. The earthquake caused strong shaking around Dali but Chinese news reports showed relatively little damage. The area experiences frequent seismic activity. The Yunnan seismological bureau says it received a report of one death and six injuries in the Dali area. It gave the magnitude of the quake as 6.4.