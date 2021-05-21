Skip to Content

Suit: Jail inmate asphyxiated while officers restrained him

The daughter of a man who died last year in a Tennessee jail claims in a federal lawsuit that he was asphyxiated while being held on his stomach – and that one officer answered his cries he couldn’t breathe with the words, “You shouldn’t be able to breathe.” Nashville station WTVF-TV posted video Thursday of the moments preceding the death of William Jennette, who was white. The video shows a group of officers holding Jennette down as he struggles. A complaint filed by Jennette’s daughter says he was held prone for nearly four minutes, even after he stopped struggling. In court filings, the officers deny they acted improperly.  

