Telecom CEO gives graduates $1,000, says to give half away

QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts businessman and philanthropist handed out more than just sage advice during his commencement address at a local college. He gave each of the 490 graduating students a $1,000 cash gift. Each Quincy College graduate got two envelopes from Granite Telecommunications CEO Robert Hale Jr. on Friday, each containing $500. He told the graduates that half the gift was for them and the rest was to give away to an organization or individual who needs it more than them. Hale is known for his generosity in supporting organizations focused on cancer research and treatment.