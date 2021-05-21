Tick App helps you avoid bites

(WBAY) - You may encounter ticks if you're out at any state parks this summer. There's an app to help you if you do.

The Tick App is part of a study from research teams at UW-Madison and Columbia University.

It tells you where and when ticks are active, and how to remove one.

You can also report where you've encountered one.

"So they can take a photograph, they send it to the tick experts at the other end through the app and then we will give them a response in terms of what it is they've picked up," said Dr. Susan Paskewitz, an entomology professor at UW-Madison.

"Whether it's the tick that transmits Lyme disease, or another tick that might be common in our areas that is not so risky in terms of disease."

Officials say the high-risk months for ticks are from May to September.