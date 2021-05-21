TSA prepares for busy summer amid COVID-19 changes

MADISON (WKOW) -- With more people getting vaccinated against COVID-19, federal health experts say it is safe for more people to travel this summer.

The Transportation Security Administration said Friday it is ready for an influx of passengers, but checkpoints will look much different to people who have not flown since the start of the pandemic.

Nationwide, TSA officers are screening around 1.5 million people every day - a big increase from May of 2020, when the TSA screened 210,000 people daily. At the Dane County Regional Airport, TSA agents were screening less than 200 people a day. Currently, that number is 1,800.

There is currently a federal mask mandate through the TSA directed by President Joe Biden. Although the CDC has amended some of its guidance, The Dane County Regional Airport says all travelers must be wearing a mask at screening checkpoints, throughout the airport, and during their flights. If a traveler does not have a mask, a TSA officer will offer a mask to that person at the checkpoint. If the traveler declines to wear a mask, they will not be allowed through.

"Travelers are going to notice the checkpoint screening process looks different today than it did before the pandemic," said Mark Lendvay, TSA's Federal Security Director for Wisconsin. "Travelers will see reminders to socially distance themselves from other travelers while in checkpoint lines. When they get to the travel document checking podium, travelers will see our TSA officers wearing masks and gloves. Most will be positioned behind new acrylic barriers to reduce exposure and close contact with passengers. Many TSA officers may also be wearing face shields or goggles."

When travelers approach the travel document checking podium, they will be asked to scan their own boarding pass. They also will be asked to remove their masks for a few seconds so that the officer can match the traveler's face to the photo on their ID.

TSA officers will be changing their gloves between each pat-down and between each bag search. Travelers may request that a TSA officer put on a new pair of gloves at any time.

TSA employees will be conducting routine cleaning and disinfecting of frequently touched surfaces and security screening equipment at the checkpoints.