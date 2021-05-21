TSA reports uptick in guns found at Madison airport security checkpoint

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Transportation Security Administration reported an uptick in people trying to bring guns through Dane County Regional Airport security.

Officials told 27 News Friday, this most recently happened on Monday.

Investigations so far have indicated each incident of a gun found at airport security in Madison this year was a slip of the mind. However, people can be fined about $14,000.

Madison is not an outlier. This is happening at airports nationwide.

"It's always a concern," said Michael Riechers, a spokesperson for Dane County Regional Airport. "It's always something that we don't want to see people bring into the airport, period. And so that's part of our messaging. We're trying to be more proactive."

Before this year, the last gun found at the Madison TSA checkpoint was in 2019.

The following is data from the TSA on the number of guns found at Wisconsin airports in 2021: