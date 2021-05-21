US steers El Salvador funding away from government

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — The United States Agency for International Development will redirect its funding from El Salvador government institutions to civil society groups as tensions rise between the two governments over El Salvador’s recent removal of Supreme Court justices and the Attorney General. USAID Administrator Samantha Power said in a statement Friday that the agency has “deep concerns” about the shake-up in the justice system earlier this month and more generally about transparency and accountability. Funding will be redirected from the court and Attorney General’s Office, the National Civilian Police and El Salvador’s Institute for Access to Public Information and given instead to local civil society groups and human rights organizations.