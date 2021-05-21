UW-Whitewater names Ryan Callahan as new athletic director

WHITEWATER (WKOW) -- UW-Whitewater Chancellor Dwight C. Watson announced the appointment of Ryan Callahan as the school's next director of intercollegiate athletics.

"His commitment to UW-Whitewater was evident in his interviews as he focused on students' academic and athletic excellence," said Watson. "He wants them to be champions in the classroom and in the various athletic venues."

Callahan has served as the interim director of athletics since 2019 after former Athletic Director Todd Garazelli departed.

"I am humbled and honored to lead Warhawk Athletics," said Callahan. "We have some of the best staff and student-athletes, and I am eager to continue our Powered By Tradition mantra."

During his time as interim director, Callahan oversaw multiple expansion projects for Warhawk programs ranging from $300,000 to $979,000.

He will assume the role of athletic director on July 1, 2021.