WhatsApp won’t apply new data-sharing rules in Turkey

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s Competition Board says it has been notified by WhatsApp that the messaging application’s controversial data-sharing rules won’t come into effect in Turkey. WhatsApp had updated its terms of service and privacy rules in January, forcing users to agree to sharing more of their data with Facebook, which owns WhatsApp. Concerned about the possible sharing of their personal information, many Turkish users downloaded alternative messaging applications, while the Competition Board launched an investigation into WhatsApp and Facebook. On Friday, the competition authority said it had been informed that WhatsApp’s new rules would not be implemented in Turkey.