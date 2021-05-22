10 years since tornado tore through Joplin, Missouri

JOPLIN, MO (WKOW) -- It's been 10 years since a powerful tornado hit Joplin, Missouri. That storm tore apart buildings, neighborhoods, and killed 158 people.

The EF-5 tornado brought winds more than 200 miles per hour on May 22, 2011. More than a thousand people were hurt and 7,500 homes were damaged.

The tornado was the 7th deadliest in US history.

It was a mile wide and 13 miles long, right through the heart of Joplin. The tornado wiped out nearly everything in its path.

Ten years later, there are still scars from the storm and signs of a town rising from it.

"If I could go back then I wish it would have never happened for everyone. But I think that there has been some good that you can look that has come out of it. And so I think we're much stronger than we were before," said Mariah Stone.

The city has since rebuilt, with a more than 2 billion dollar construction boom.