Bucks fans celebrate return of playoffs at Fiserv Forum

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The Milwaukee Bucks took it to overtime in their first game of the NBA playoffs Saturday afternoon, battling the Miami Heat at home.

Khris Middleton sank the winning shot with half a second left, giving Milwaukee the win: 109-107.

The game was at Fiserv Forum, where fans haven't seen a playoffs game since before the pandemic, so there was a lot of excitement.

Last season, fans had no choice but to watch the Bucks playoff games from home. Now, this year, fans are back at half-capacity to cheer on the Bucks.

"It's been hard on all of us. In order to get back and enjoy the good things in life -- enjoy some good basketball -- it makes you kind of relax and wind down for the year that's kind of gotten you down," said Max Dixon, from Milwaukee.

The Bucks play the next game in the series in Milwaukee Monday night at 6:30 p.m.