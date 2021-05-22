Gaetz, Greene cheer election audit in Arizona rally

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Two of the Republican Party’s most controversial figures say an ongoing audit of the 2020 election in Arizona should be replicated in all the battleground states where President Donald Trump lost. U.S. Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Matt Gaetz of Florida took their “America First Rally” to the Phoenix suburbs Friday night. They told a crowd of several hundred Trump supporters in Mesa that they came to Arizona to stand in solidarity with the audit. Gaetz did not address a sex-trafficking investigation but began his remarks by thanking supporters for having his back.