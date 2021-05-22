Hit and run caused vehicle fire; police investigate

CITY OF BELOIT (WKOW) -- The City of Beloit Police Department responded to a hit and run incident that led to a vehicle fire Friday night.

The department reported a call about the incident on Dawson Street came just before 10:15 p.m.

Officers said the City of Beloit Fire Department responded to the vehicle fire.

According to law enforcement, an unknown number of cars were hit by the suspected vehicle, and other than the fire, no major damage was reported.

Police are investigating the incident.