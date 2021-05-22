Mostly sunny and warm, shower/storm chances Sunday

MADISON (WKOW) - Saturday is the better day of the two this weekend, with dry/warm conditions and a decent amount of sunshine.

Mostly sunny skies today, with temps hitting the 80s by Noon.

Highs will likely rise into the mid-80s this afternoon.

Possibly a bit humid for some today with dew points in the low-to-mid 60s. Higher numbers are expected Sunday.

Sunday starts off dry with more clouds than Saturday, shower and storm chances moving into the region for some by the early afternoon hours.

Northern half of the viewing area gets the first round. Showers and storms move south throughout the afternoon, into the evening.

There is a 'marginal' risk for areas north, northwest. Threats are wind/hail.

Severe weather looks unlikely, although is possible. A strong storm can't be ruled out, with spotty/scattered showers accompanying storm chances.

Otherwise, majority of Sunday is dry and warm. Highs likely in low 80s.