Multiple vehicles stolen from Beloit car dealership

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Beloit police say they're looking for some vehicles that were stolen from BK2 Auto Sales either late Thursday night or early Friday morning.

According to officers, it happened in the 1100 block of Broad Street, and eight vehicles were stolen after suspects forced their way into the dealership.

The following vehicles were stolen:

2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee (tan)

2015 Chrysler 200 (light blue)

2015 Chrysler 200 (white)

2019 Chevy Silverado 2500 (blue)

2004 Dodge Ram 1500 (burgundy/purple)

2009 Chevy Traverse (silver)

2005 Volvo V50 (blue/charcoal)

2011 Hyundai Sonata GLS (black)

On Friday morning, an officer spotted the Hyundai Sonata on Milwaukee Road, but it fled. Later, it was found burned in Rock County.

The owner of Bk2 Auto Sales told 27 News Saturday morning that three of the vehicles were recovered overnight.

If you have any information regarding the theft as a whole, or have seen these cars, contact Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 362-7463.