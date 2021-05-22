New COVID-19 cases plummet to lowest levels since last June

(AP) — New coronavirus cases across the United States have tumbled to rates not seen since June last year.

It’s sparking optimism that vaccination campaigns are stemming both severe COVID-19 cases and the spread of the virus.

As cases, hospitalizations and deaths steadily dropped this week, life in America has largely resumed.

Health experts credit the rollout of vaccines to a dramatic turnaround since January.

But they also cautioned that not enough Americans have been vaccinated to completely extinguish the virus.

President Joe Biden is trying to convince people to sign up for shots by hitting on an upbeat message that vaccines offer a return to normal life.