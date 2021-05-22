New Jersey man bikes across US to encourage active lifestyle after injury

WINDSOR (WKOW) -- A New Jersey man is biking across the country to show people what's possible when living with brain damage.

William Galloway is in Dane County this weekend, as part of his ninth trip across the US by bicycle.

He rides a special bike that helps with his seizures that started after he was hit by a drunk driver several years ago.

Galloway decided he wanted to live a full and active life and encourage others with injuries to do so, too.

"One of the hardest things from today still is you're trying to make up for lost time. And it's hard. You turn 40 hours into 80, you don't know when to stop," he told 27 News.

Galloway says he enjoys having conversations with people he meets across the country. He also posts videos of his journey on social media.