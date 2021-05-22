New voter ID rules raise concerns of fraud, ballot rejection

ATLANTA (AP) — Republicans in Florida, Georgia and other states have seized on former President Donald Trump’s false claims of election fraud to push ID requirements for voters to request or return mailed ballots. Casting ballots by mail was immensely popular during the 2020 presidential election, which was held during the coronavirus outbreak. Critics say adding ID requirements to request a mailed ballot is unnecessary and creates one more opportunity for voters to make a mistake that could leave them unable to vote absentee. They say identification is already required when registering to vote and voting in person for the first time.