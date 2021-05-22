Passenger killed in Dane County rollover crash

CROSS PLAINS (WKOW) -- Authorities say one person is dead and two others are hurt after a crash in Dane County Saturday.

According to Dane County Sheriff's officials, the driver of an SUV lost control on Old Military Road near Mineral Point Road in the town of Cross Plains. The vehicle went off the road and rolled over.

Officials say a male passenger was killed and two others were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Dane County authorities are still investigating what led up to the crash. Old Military Road was still closed as of about 10:30 p.m. Saturday.