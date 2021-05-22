‘Put down the guns. Come together,’ Beloit community rallies to end gun violence

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Nearly eight months ago, someone shot and killed Chelsey Payton at a house party. Beloit police haven't arrested a suspect and her family is still waiting for answers.

"I don't know if I'm sad, if I'm disappointed, if I'm angry. I kind of feel everything at once," Lexi Payton, Chelsey's cousin, said. "I really don't have words."

Payton organized a rally Saturday afternoon at Riverside Park in Beloit. She said she wanted to get the community involved in the search for Chelsey's killer and help Beloit move toward a future with less violence.

"This is a community effort," she said. "[It's] not just a job for the police, not just for the community. We got to work together so we can get justice for them."

Several faith leaders, a city council member, a school board member, various community leaders and the police chief all spoke at the rally.

Police Chief Andre Sayles said he was eager to help out Payton and her co-organizer Vonnie Marshall.

"To hear them say, 'Yes, we want to help the Beloit Police Department help our community' is awesome thing," he said. "I can't wait to get some of these ideas back out to our cops and get into the police department and get them going for our city."

Sayles was sworn in as police chief on April 19 and he said one of his main priorities right now is to foster more communication between police officers and the community. He said this will help officers gather more information that could be helpful in solving crimes.

He said his target audience is teenagers and young adults.

"They all know each other [and] their families know each other," he said. "So it's why are we here, and why are we having this high violence in a city that everybody knows each other ... There's better ways to solve the issues that they have with each other instead of picking up a gun."

Sayles said he believes if the community and police officers work together, Beloit has a safer future ahead of it.

"We can have the kids riding bikes and we don't have to worry about stray bullets hitting them," he said. "We can have the kids down at the lagoon fishing and we don't have to worry about violence happening at the park."

Payton said as her community tries to figure out how to move forward, she has a simple request.

"Think before you before you react because you could be taking away a life at that moment," she said. "You're taking away so much for one moment of anger. So, just think first. That's all we ask is to think."