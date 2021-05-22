Storm threat returns to end weekend

MADISON (WKOW) - Though the severe threat has been scaled back, we can't rule it out on Sunday.

Despite the sunshine, temperatures only climbed into the low to mid 80s across southern Wisconsin. Skies will continue to remain quiet but clouds will increase overnight with thunderstorms possible mainly after midnight.

And the cloud cover will stick around into Sunday too, which is not a bad thing given there was a previous threat for severe weather.

Here's a look at the convective outlook, or severe weather outlook, over the next three days. There is a marginal risk for part of the viewing area on Sunday but has been reduced in coverage area compared to the outlook placed Saturday.

Though not as much of the forecast area could see the severe weather, we can't rule out the possibility for one or two outside of the marginal risk too.

The cloud cover will help keep the threat minimal but that doesn't mean we'll skip out on the severe weather like on Friday. But like Friday, the threat will be most likely occur into the second half of the day.

Showers and thunderstorms stick around through next week as well, but it does look like we'll dry out by next Wednesday.