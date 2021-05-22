2 separate China quakes cause damage; 3 dead, dozens hurt

BEIJING (AP) — A strong, shallow quake has shook southwestern China near the border with Myanmar, killing at least three people and injuring more than two dozen, while a separate 7.3-magnitute quake early Saturday collapsed a bridge and caused other damage in central China. The second quake hit the southern part of Qinghai province, about 621 miles north of the first quake in Yunnan province. The U.S. Geological Survey says the two are unrelated. State media say the Qinghai temblor was followed by 453 aftershocks throughout the morning into midday. At least eight people were injured. Relief efforts are underway, with the provincial authorities sending emergency rations and tents to the affected areas. In Qinghai, authorities set up temporary safety shelters due to continuous aftershocks.