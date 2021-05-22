Sun Prairie swim team sponsors blood drive in memory of woman who died of cancer

DEFOREST (WKOW) -- The American Red Cross held a blood drive in DeForest on Saturday in memory of a woman who died fighting blood cancer.

Betty McMillin had to have weekly blood transfusions before she passed away last year. The drive honored Betty and aimed to help boost blood supply, which has been low during the pandemic.

"It's great to see people volunteer and step up. And, you know, each donation can help save up to three lives," said Nicole Rundahl with the Red Cross.

Betty's daughter Jamie coaches the Sun Prairie Storm swim team, which sponsored the drive.

"They all know how close I was to my mom. And for them to want to come together and provide donations for other people means a lot, because blood, everybody needs blood right now in the hospitals. And there is a shortage," Jamie said.

The goal was to collect 44 units of blood, which can be shipped wherever it's needed across the country.