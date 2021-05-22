UW-Whitewater baseball comes back to defeat UW-Stevens Point for 7th WIAC Championship

WHITEWATER (WKOW)- The UW-Whitewater baseball team can now call themselves WIAC regular season and tournament champions. The Warhawks defeated the Pointers 13-9 on Saturday afternoon to claim their seventh WIAC tournament title.

UW-Whitewater entered the seventh inning trailing 9-6. The Warhawks went on to score seven runs in the 7th and 8th inning to come away with the victory. Matt Korman's three-run home run sealed the deal in the 8th inning. Korman was 4-5 at the plate and finished with 4 RBIs. Zach Cambell contributed 3 RBIs.

UW-Whitewater earns an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament. The Warhawks move to 25-1 at home this season.