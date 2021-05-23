21 die in extreme weather in China cross-country race

BEIJING (AP) — Twenty-one people running a mountain marathon cross-country race have died in northwestern China after hail, freezing rain and gale winds hit the high-altitude track. After an all night rescue operation in freezing temperatures involving more than 700 personnel, rescuers were able to confirm that 151 people were safe out of a total of 172 participants. Twenty-one had died, according to the official Xinhua News Agency, which said the runners suffered from physical discomfort and the sudden drop in temperature. The runners were racing on an extremely narrow mountain path at an altitude reaching nearly 10,000 feet. One runner who quit the race says his fingers grew numb from the cold and some others were not dressed for winter-like conditions, many wearing short-sleeved tops.