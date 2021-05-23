Animal behaviorist explains how to spot separation anxiety in pets and help them cope with it

(WKOW) -- Many of us have been spending way more time at home over the last year, and so our pets have gotten used to our almost constant presence. But as things return to some sense of normalcy, pet owners will start venturing out and pets may have a hard time adjusting to their absence.

Dr. Crista Coppola stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin Weekend to talk about how to spot signs of separation anxiety in pets, and how to help them cope.

Dr. Coppola is one of only 43 certified applied animal behaviorists in the United States. She specializes in the treatment of behavior problems in dogs, cats, and horses.

For more on separation anxiety in pets and how to keep them calm and occupied while you're away, click here.