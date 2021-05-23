Congo volcano’s lava flows short of regional capital

GOMA, Congo (AP) — Witnesses say Congo’s Mount Nyiragongo volcano unleashed lava that destroyed homes on the outskirts of Goma but the city of nearly 2 million was mostly spared after the nighttime eruption. Residents of the Buhene area said many homes had caught fire as lava oozed into their neighborhood. However, the lava stopped short of the airport, unlike 2002 when it coated the runways. Residents say the first eruption in nearly two decades came with little warning late Saturday, sending thousands in panic across the nearby border into Rwanda.