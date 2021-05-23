Crews recover body of Potosi man from Mississippi River

GRANT COUNTY (WKOW) -- Authorities say a Potosi man died while swimming in the Mississippi River Saturday afternoon.

Grant County sheriff's officials say Mitchell Hochhausen was out swimming on a sand beach island near Potosi Point with his wife and two grandchildren on the east side of the river channel.

The 63-year-old swam out to get something that had floated away, but went under the water as he tried to make it back to shore.

Rescue crews from a number of local agencies were called out to help search the water. About four hours later, officials say they were able to recover Hochhausen's body using sonar.

Authorities say Hochhausen's family thanks all the responders and volunteers who helped in the search.