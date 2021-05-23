High school senior reflects on graduating in a pandemic, looks toward future

FALL RIVER (WKOW) -- Eliza Peetz said she never imagined this is how her senior year of high school would play out, but she's thankful for the flexibility and adaptation that allowed for some moments -- like prom and band concerts -- to go forward.

"This year was a roller coaster because we had the giant up of 'Oh, yay! We get to do a band and choir concert,' and then we had the giant downs of "Oh, no, we can't have our senior scholarships presented in person,'" the senior from Fall River said. "The entire school year was kind of a big 'What if?' [It was] like a giant question mark."

Peetz said one of the hardest parts of finishing high school during a pandemic was having to figure out how to learn virtually.

"You didn't have those little moments where you had kids sitting next to you and [if you] have a five minute break in class, we can reach over and just have a small conversation," she said. "That other human connection was kind of lost. So even though we had all the technology and the video calls and phone calls and text messages, the connection still wasn't there."

But despite the challenges of the past year, Peetz said she is optimistic about the next chapter of her life.

"I'm definitely really looking forward to having hopefully the freshman college year that I was hoping for," she said.

She'll start classes at Lawrence University in Appleton in September.

"I'm really looking forward to being able to string up my hammock with other students, just chill, read a book, do some studying or gathering in the basement of the dorms or just listening to someone play piano while just hanging out and talking and chatting," she said. "All those little things that were kind of overlooked in the pandemic."

Peetz isn't the only student anticipating a return to normal college life.

Nick Knobel just finished his freshman year at UW-Madison, but because of pandemic-related changes this year, he said it could be an entirely new experience when he returns to campus in the fall.

"Part of me feels like, in some ways, I'm going to be almost a freshman again next year, just because I never experienced parts of campus," he said.

Knobel hasn't had an in-person class since March 2020, during his own high school senior year.

"Going back to that, it's just a bit of crazy change," he said. "But I definitely am looking forward to meeting people that way, and also having a relationship with a professor again."

UW-Madison's chancellor said all students should plan to be in Madison for classes in the fall. She said every class the university offered in person in the fall of 2019 will be back to in-person instruction again.

Though this school year had its fair share of challenges, Knobel and Peetz both said they were able to keep a positive attitude by holding on to hope of a return to normal.

"I didn't know when, I didn't know how, but I knew that one day that we would be able to have those little moments again and we'd be able to do things in person and see other people," she said. "I just kind of kept clinging to that hope and that dream that it would eventually become a reality."

Peetz will graduation from Fall River on Saturday, May 29.