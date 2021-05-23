Humidity relief is on the way… it’ll be a few days though

The complete 27 Storm Track forecast

MADISON (WKOW) - A cold front will bring down some drier air from the north, but it'll also bring the chance for severe weather.

To kick off the next work week, skies are going to mix of sunny and cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible beginning in the second half of the day. However, morning showers may be possible.

Those storms on Monday may be severe with wind and hail being the main threats. Since parts of the forecast area will be under a marginal risk... not everyone will see a severe storm if these storms do develop.

But the threat for severe weather doesn't end on Monday; another round of severe weather will be possible Tuesday as a cold front slides southeast.

Again, wind and hail will be the main threats on Tuesday as well. While this cold front brings the threat for severe weather also brings more comfortable air back overhead.