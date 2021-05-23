Learning to ride: Special bike training for kids in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison's school district is helping families get out and get moving safely this summer.

Learn 2 Ride returned Sunday at Warner Park. It's a training program put on by Madison School & Community Recreation, to help kids get comfortable riding a bike.

"We thought it would be a great Sunday and a great way to learn quickly," said Tim Spinler, who was out with his son Milo.

The seminar showed the children how to balance, pedal and glide on two wheels.

"We have great volunteers teaching the students how to ride and it's just a fun event where students are going home learning how to ride their bike," said Martha Hutchinson, with MSCR.

The next session is scheduled for June 27 at Memorial High School. There is a waitlist for families, but MSCR is still looking for volunteers to help out. Click here for more information.