Man leaves feces, hurls remarks outside Florida synagogue

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A man yelled antisemitic remarks at a rabbi in front of a South Florida synagogue. He later returned and dumped a bag of human feces in front of the building. According to Miami television station WSVN, cellphone video captured the unidentified man on an electric bicycle as he went on a rant outside the Chabad of South Broward on Friday. The man left and returned a short time later, carrying a bag or pillowcase that contained human feces. He dumped the bag in front of the synagogue and yelled, “Jews should die,” according to a police report.