Mostly cloudy, more showers/storm chances to come

MADISON (WKOW) - Sunday started a bit wet for some, mainly those in Madison and off to the west/southwest.

Scattered showers moved in early this morning and continue moving eastward throughout the morning. Although, by mid-late morning drier weather comes and stays for a bit.

It isn't until late this afternoon/evening mainly when there's a resurgence of showers and storms.

By 5 p.m. chances are higher, continuing off and on into the night.

UPDATE: The Storm Prediction Center downgraded the severe risk threat. There is no threat now for severe weather with these storms.

Showers and storms will be most numerous this evening.

About 1/4" or a little more of rain is expected. Higher amounts are likely with places seeing storms.

Today will be cooler than Saturday, with highs likely in the mid-upper 70s.

Chances for showers and storms continue this week.

Monday will be much drier than Sunday, with an isolated PM storm/shower chance. Wetter weather returns Tuesday with higher chances for showers and storms and a marginal severe weather risk in place already.

Temperatures return to the 80s for the first couple days of the work week. Highs cool a bit, likely returning to the 60s before next weekend.