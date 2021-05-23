On a mission to heal after exposing her dad to deadly virus

SHARON, Mass. (AP) — Michelle Pepe unwittingly exposed her parents to the coronavirus when she visited them for her mother’s 80th birthday in Florida. Her mom survived, but her dad died on April 13, 2020, and she struggles with guilt. Countless people around the world are struggling to shake off the heavy burden of feeling responsible for a loved one’s death from COVID-19. Some regret taking a trip, or feel anguish over normally small, everyday decisions — commuting to work, hugging parents, even picking up food during a pandemic that has claimed more than 3 million lives across the globe and about 600,000 in the United States alone.