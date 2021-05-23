School District of Beloit announces COIVD-19 testing, vaccine clinic

BELOIT (WKOW) -- The School District of Beloit announced Sunday a new effort to keep kids safe during the pandemic.

Starting Monday, there will be COVID-19 school testing sites on Mondays and Thursdays. Plus, the district has scheduled a vaccination clinic for students ages 12 and above in June.

“Since the onset of this pandemic, our number one priority was the health and well-being of our staff and students,” said School District of Beloit Superintendent Dr. Dan Keyser. “We continue to work with community health leaders and partners to deliver on that priority.”

The PCR nasal-swab COVID-19 test will be offered to students, staff and their household members in partnership with Summit Clinical Labs.

According to the district, testing will be held Mondays and Thursdays at Beloit Memorial High School, Merrill Elementary, and McNeel Intermediate.

The School District of Beloit is also partnering with Homecare Pharmacy to host a vaccination clinic on June 2 for all eligible School District of Beloit students.

District officials shared registration information with families who will need to complete and sign a consent form. Masks and social distancing will be required. There is no cost for the vaccine.

School District of Beloit Director of School Health, Michelle Babilius, agrees with Keyser, “establishing strong relationships with Summit Clinical Labs and Homecare Pharmacy enabled us to act quickly to set up testing sites and to offer a vaccine clinic. We want our students, staff, and families to be able to access testing and the ability to be tested and vaccinated safely, conveniently, and with the support of our district.”