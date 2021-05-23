Wolfpack heading to 3rd consecutive NJCAA softball championship

MADISON (WKOW) -- Howling to Oxford, AZ, Madison College wants their third straight trip to be the charm in the 2021 NJCAA Division II Championship tournament.

"We're coming out strong," said Kat Brandl, a sophomore middle infielder. "We really want that national championship."

The 2021 season included dips and turns but without question, the Wolfpack gladly fastened their seatbelts for the wild roller coaster season.

"First, it was come back in January. Then, it was February and we finally got back here. We had to go get tested multiple [COVID-19] times a week," said Brandl. "So we were like 'Okay, whatever we need to do. We just want to get out there and go play.'"

It's been far from easy to weather through a stormy season like 2021. The team's resilience has shown they won't let anything rain on their parade.

"To see them in this environment just to be happy and getting back to some sense of normalcy and it's like 'wow, they're having fun' and that's what it's all about," said Madison College head softball coach Leo Kalinowski.

Kalinowski credited a good chunk of the team's success to the leadership from his second-year players.

"They're just keeping everybody focused on the sport of softball. It's their passion," said Kalinowski, who has coached Wolfpack softball for 10 seasons.

Megan Miklish and her fellow sophomores share the sentiment of making a difference for the team's younger players and the softball program.

"It's awesome to be a part of something bigger than you," said Miklish. "We always just work hard and push ourselves to be our best. I just want to win the national championship. I think that would be the coolest thing ever"

Heading off to their third straight tournament in Oxford, the Wolfpack hopes to Madison with a national championship.

Madison College will begin play on Tuesday, May 25 facing Kirkwood Community College in the NJCAA Division II Softball Championship. For more info on the tournament, click here.