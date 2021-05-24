All lanes of US 151 near Iowa, Lafayette county line closed due to crash

MINERAL POINT (WKOW) -- Iowa County Sheriff's Office received a call about a crash on US 151 at the Iowa and Lafayette county line Monday.

Check out more local news here.

Iowa county dispatchers took the call just after 4 p.m. and transferred it to Lafayette county.

Lafayette county dispatchers would not comment on the incident.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported all lanes in both directions of US 151 at County Highway A are closed due to the crash.