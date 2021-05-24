Skip to Content

Authorities release the name of rollover victim

CROSS PLAINS (WKOW) -- The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office released the name Monday of the passenger who died in a rollover crash May 22.

Authorities identified the victim as Rylee J. Hetzner, 22, of Madison.

Officials reported Hetzner was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The office confirmed Hetzner’s death was the result of injuries sustained in the crash.

Additional testing is underway at this time and the death is under investigation by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office.

