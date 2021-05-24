Avoca homicide suspect heard “evil voices” telling him to kill mother, dog

AVOCA (WKOW) -- A man in custody for the suspected murder of his mother May 10 told investigators he heard voices in his head telling him to kill his mother and dog in order to find peace.

According to the criminal complaint, filed in Iowa County by Avoca police chief Dan Carey, Sean Pickett, 21, first told investigators his mother's boyfriend held him hostage before killing his mother, Susan, and dog, Chico. Police found both the woman and the dog deceased, with blood all over the room.

When investigators didn't believe him, he quickly provided his account.

"The evil in my head said I had to kill my mom and Chico in order to go to peace. In order to find rest. There was people inside my head saying that once I kill them, that I will go to rest," Pickett told Carey.

Pickett confirmed he killed his mother and dog with a metal bar and a knife. An independent autopsy confirmed that Susan Pickett died from blunt force head trauma, while the dog suffered multiple stab wounds.

Judge Margaret Koehler set a $100,000 cash bond for Pickett, requiring GPS tracking and prohibiting him from leaving Wisconsin.