Beloit College requiring vaccines for Fall 2021

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Beloit College announces Monday they are requiring all student, faculty, and staff to be vaccinated before the start of the 2021-2022 academic year.

According to a press release from Beloit College, anyone who provides proof of vaccination will not need to wear masks, attend regular testing or have to quarantine if they are designated they have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 in the fall.

The college said those who aren't vaccinated at the start of the academic year for any reason will need to attend regular testing, quarantine if designated a close contact of a positive case, wear masks and follow physical distancing guidelines.