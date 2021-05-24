Brewers’ Keston Hiura returns to MLB after successful stint in minors

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- After a trip to AAA ball thanks to a rough start to the 2021 season, Brewers' first baseman Keston Hiura is on his way back to Milwaukee.

The team announced Hiura's return Monday afternoon, thanks to a .428 batting average in nine starts with the Nashville Sounds. He had been off to a slumping start this season, posting a .152/.247/.266 line in 26 games.

However, he righted the ship in Nashville. Hiura hit .438/.526/.906 to rediscover the potent power swing he flashed during his 2019 rookie campaign. He hit four home runs in only nine games, as compared to only one in the majors thus far in 2021.

With Hiura's return to the lineup coming up, the Brewers will look to revitalize an offense that has often struggled with Hiura slumping and Christian Yelich spending nearly a month on the injured list.

They showed signs of shaking of the rust in a 9-4 win over the Cincinnati Reds Sunday, with Yelich hitting his first home run of the campaign.