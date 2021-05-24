Click It Or Ticket campaign returns to Wisconsin

(WKOW) -- Wisconsin State Patrol join thousands of law enforcement agencies, both state and nationwide Monday, in the Click It or Ticket campaign.

In a press release, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced this year's campaign will run from May 24 to June 6, encompassing the Memorial Day weekend.

The agencies will patrol in greater numbers for more hours to reinforce one safety message – BUCKLE UP.

“We’re glad to see people traveling again, and we want them to do it safely,” Wisconsin Department of Transportation Secretary-designee Craig Thompson said. “The single, most important way motorists can protect themselves and their passengers, is by making sure everyone’s buckled up, for each and every trip.”

Wisconsin's primary seat belt law from 2009 permits law enforcement to stop and cite motorists for failing to wear a seat belt, as well as citing the driver for every unbuckled passenger in their vehicle.

According to WisDOT, not fastening a seat belt is one of the most common traffic violations across the state, resulting in more than 27,000 traffic convictions last year.

“We aren’t handing out tickets for the thrill of it. Wearing a seat belt is not only the law, it can save your life,” Superintendent Anthony Burrell said.

WisDOT reported 89% of Wisconsin drivers wear their safety belts, but 11% who fail to and accounted for the 43% drivers and passengers killed in Wisconsin traffic crashes in 2020.

The department announced during the campaign they will be using federal funds to support enhanced law enforcement efforts, TV, radio, electronic message signs along major highways, and other public education messages many featuring Green Bay Packers’ all-time leading receiver and Click It or Ticket spokesperson Donald Driver.

“We’ve made great strides, but our goal is 100%,” Thompson said. “Help us spread this lifesaving message before one more friend or family-member is killed as a result of this senseless inaction.”