Courtroom showdown: EU takes on AstraZeneca in vaccine row

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Commission will try this week to persuade a Belgian court to order the AstraZeneca pharmaceutical company to deliver millions of doses of its COVID-19 vaccines to EU countries. The EU accuses the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker of failing to deliver the number of shots it agreed. AstraZeneca’s contract signed with the Commission on behalf of all 27 EU member states foresaw an initial 300 million doses for distribution among member countries, with an option for a further 100 million. The doses were expected to be delivered throughout 2021, but only 30 million were sent during the first quarter.