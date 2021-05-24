Dan Frank, revered editor at Pantheon Books, dead at 67

NEW YORK (AP) — Dan Frank, a revered and longtime editor at Pantheon Books who worked with such prize-winning authors as Art Spiegelman, Charles Baxter and Jill Lepore, died Monday at age 67. Frank joined Pantheon, now part of Penguin Random House, in 1991 and since 1996 as editorial director. He previously served as editorial director of Viking, where he worked with James Gleick and Bruce Chatwin among others. Pantheon publisher Reagan Arthur noted that Frank was so identified with the imprint it was known to some as “Dantheon.”