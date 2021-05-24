Dane County medical examiner release name of fatal crash victim

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Dane County Medical Examiner's Offfice released the name Monday of the victim who died in a crash on May 20 on I-39/90/94 in Madison.

Authorities identified the victim as Mariel G. Haverkamp, 29, of Madison.

Officials reported Haverkamp was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. A forensic examination was completed at the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on May 21.

The office confirmed Haverkamp’s death was the result of injuries sustained in the crash.

Additional testing is underway at this time and the death is under investiation by the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office.