Dense Fog Advisory from MON 2:42 AM CDT until MON 9:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Walworth County

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Visibility to a quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE…Washington, Ozaukee, Waukesha, Milwaukee, Walworth,

Racine and Kenosha Counties.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

&&