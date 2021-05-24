Dense Fog Advisory from MON 2:42 AM CDT until MON 9:00 AM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI
Walworth County
…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING…
* WHAT…Visibility to a quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE…Washington, Ozaukee, Waukesha, Milwaukee, Walworth,
Racine and Kenosha Counties.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&